SBP issues license to another EMI for commencing commercial operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, given License to M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited (EPSPL) to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and offer e-money wallets to consumers, merchants and agents.

With issuance of the license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations in the country will increase to five, (05) -namely M/s. NayaPay Private Limited, M/s. Finja Private Limited, M/s. SadaPay Private Limited, M/s. Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited and M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited, said a statement issued here.