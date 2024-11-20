SBP Issues License To Another EMI For Commencing Commercial Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:54 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, given License to M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited (EPSPL) to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and offer e-money wallets to consumers, merchants and agents
With issuance of the license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations in the country will increase to five, (05) -namely M/s. NayaPay Private Limited, M/s. Finja Private Limited, M/s. SadaPay Private Limited, M/s. Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited and M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited, said a statement issued here.
