SBP issues license to Wemsol for starting commercial operations as EMI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday, issued the license to Wemsol Private Limited to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).

Under the license, the EMI shall offer e-money wallet and payment gateway services to consumers and merchants, said a statement issued here.

With issuance of this license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations has been increased to six (06), including M/s. NayaPay Private Limited, M/s. Finja Private Limited, M/s. SadaPay Private Limited, M/s.

Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited, M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited, and M/s. Wemsol Private Limited.

Furthermore, one EMI, namely M/s. HubPay Private Limited is currently in pilot operations. Meanwhile, three EMIs, namely M/s. YAP Pakistan Private Limited, M/s. Cerisma Private Limited, and M/s. Toko Lab Private Limited, have been given in-principle approval, the statement said adding that they are currently in the process of developing their organizational readiness and technological infrastructure to commence pilot operations.