Open Menu

SBP Issues Revised Regulations For EMIs To Promote Digital Financial Inclusion

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 07:14 PM

SBP issues revised regulations for EMIs to promote digital financial inclusion

State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, issued revised regulations for electronic money institutions (EMIs) for enhancing outreach and scope of the innovative fintech-enabled payment companies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, issued revised regulations for electronic money institutions (EMIs) for enhancing outreach and scope of the innovative fintech-enabled payment companies.

The updated regulations now allow EMIs to offer their customers, including minors and freelancers, increased monthly wallet limits along with offering new payment services such as Payments Aggregation, Bill/Invoice Aggregation, Payment Initiation, Account Information, Escrow Services for domestic e-commerce transactions, Services via APIs to financial institutions (FIs), Fintechs and Third-Party Service Provider (TPSPs) and Inward cross border remittances to their customers, said a statement issued here.

There has been increasing interest by local and foreign fintech companies to work as an EMI in Pakistan since the issuance of earlier EMI Regulations in 2019 and the central bank has given approval to four EMIs to launch commercial operation to date while six EMIs were at different licensing stages.

As of March 2023, these EMIs have opened close to 1.6 million e-money wallets with a total outstanding e-money of Rs. 2 billion, the SBP spokesperson informed adding that the revised regulations were in line with SBP's vision of encouraging non-banking fintech companies' entry into the payments space to promote digitisation in the financial sector and accelerate level of outreach of EMI operations for achieving the objective of boosting adoption of digital financial services.

He said that the new regulations were issued after detailed consultation with existing and prospective EMIs and relevant stakeholders and they would allow customers to avail improved services from these regulated e-money providers.

He hoped that the revised regulations would attract more fintech companies from Pakistan and across the globe to enter into the EMI business in the country and provide innovative, affordable and improved payment services thus increasing digital financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Bank Money March Border 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

44 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

39 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

39 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

39 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

39 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

39 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

37 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

37 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

37 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

37 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business