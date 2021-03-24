UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Launches Digital FX Portal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:01 PM

SBP launches digital FX portal

The State Bank of Pakistan says customers of 13 banks can submit their cases digitally from their workplace.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched Foreign Exchange (FX) portal on Wednesday.

SBP also issued the list of banks which joined the Foreign Exchange.

Taking to Twitter, the SBP said: “SBP has launched a FX Portal for end-to-end digitalization of FX requests.

Currently customers of 13 banks can submit their cases digitally from their workplace. More banks to join FX Portals in phases,”.

This decision was taken after many people requested SBP to launch Foreign Exchange (PX) portal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter From

Recent Stories

Germany pulls strict Easter virus shutdown amid ba ..

4 minutes ago

NCRD delegation attends Albayrak Workshop on waste ..

4 minutes ago

Interior ministry approves deployment of rangers o ..

4 minutes ago

People of Saraiki-belt throw petals in River Indus ..

4 minutes ago

Empowerment of SBP supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago

COAS, UK commander discuss matters of professional ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.