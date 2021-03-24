SBP launches digital FX portal

(@fidahassanain)

The State Bank of Pakistan says customers of 13 banks can submit their cases digitally from their workplace.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched Foreign Exchange (FX) portal on Wednesday.

SBP also issued the list of banks which joined the Foreign Exchange.

Taking to Twitter, the SBP said: “SBP has launched a FX Portal for end-to-end digitalization of FX requests.

Currently customers of 13 banks can submit their cases digitally from their workplace. More banks to join FX Portals in phases,”.

This decision was taken after many people requested SBP to launch Foreign Exchange (PX) portal.