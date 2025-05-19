SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday announced the launch of a nationwide "Go Cashless" campaign to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions within 54 cattle markets of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday announced the launch of a nationwide "Go Cashless" campaign to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions within 54 cattle markets of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

To support both merchants and buyers, the SBP has temporarily eliminated the daily transaction limits of Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts, Asaan Account or Asaan Digital Account and Merchant Accounts while the monthly limit has been increased to Rs 5 million effective from May 19 to June 15, 2025, said a statement issued here.

This strategic initiative, in line with SBP's goal of fostering digital financial inclusion throughout Pakistan, will be officially launched on Tuesday May 20, 2025 and will run until June 6, 2025, or Eid night.

In partnership with the banking industry, the campaign aims to streamline the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in 54 designated cattle markets across the country.

Within these cattle markets, digital payment solutions can be utilized for various transactions, including the purchase of sacrificial animals, payment for necessities such as water and feed, and settlement of parking fees.

Following the success of last year's digitalization efforts, this year's campaign seeks to further expand digital adoption among market participants, the central bank said and encouraged the public to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services during the Eid-ul-Azha period as by participating in the "Go Cashless" campaign, individuals can contribute to a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.