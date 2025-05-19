Open Menu

SBP Launches Nationwide Campaign To Promote Digital Payments At Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday announced the launch of a nationwide "Go Cashless" campaign to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions within 54 cattle markets of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday announced the launch of a nationwide "Go Cashless" campaign to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions within 54 cattle markets of the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

To support both merchants and buyers, the SBP has temporarily eliminated the daily transaction limits of Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts, Asaan Account or Asaan Digital Account and Merchant Accounts while the monthly limit has been increased to Rs 5 million effective from May 19 to June 15, 2025, said a statement issued here.

This strategic initiative, in line with SBP's goal of fostering digital financial inclusion throughout Pakistan, will be officially launched on Tuesday May 20, 2025 and will run until June 6, 2025, or Eid night.

In partnership with the banking industry, the campaign aims to streamline the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in 54 designated cattle markets across the country.

Within these cattle markets, digital payment solutions can be utilized for various transactions, including the purchase of sacrificial animals, payment for necessities such as water and feed, and settlement of parking fees.

Following the success of last year's digitalization efforts, this year's campaign seeks to further expand digital adoption among market participants, the central bank said and encouraged the public to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services during the Eid-ul-Azha period as by participating in the "Go Cashless" campaign, individuals can contribute to a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

39 seconds ago
 PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

4 minutes ago
 SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digita ..

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

40 seconds ago
 Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Am ..

Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

4 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges v ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present sug ..

4 minutes ago
 Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support ..

Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir

42 seconds ago
 Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose f ..

Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 15

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Agriculture dept, Margalla Heavy Industry T ..

Punjab Agriculture dept, Margalla Heavy Industry Taxila sign MoU

43 seconds ago
 Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakh ..

Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 minutes ago
 Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, ..

Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business