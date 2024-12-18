SBP Launches New Version Of ECIB System
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:03 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced the launch of the new eCIB System (V2), an advanced version of its Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) system that will be in operation with advent of the new year
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced the launch of the new eCIB System (V2), an advanced version of its Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) system that will be in operation with advent of the new year.
The new eCIB system, developed to cope with technological advancement and aligning the reporting standards with international practices, will become operational from January 1, 2025 to replace the existing eCIB system, said a statement issued here.
The member financial institutions will submit, for the last time under the existing eCIB system, December 2024 data while Credit Information Report (CIR) of the individual and corporate borrowers under the old eCIB system will no longer be a valid report.
The Consumer Protection Department of the central bank, through a circular letter, advised all member financial institutions (FIs) to submit month end data of December 2024 under new eCIB system (V2) as per DFS guidelines by January 10, 2025 through Data Acquisition Portal.
The Credit Information Report “CIR under the old eCIB system will no longer be a valid report,” the circular letter clarified and informed that, submission of December 2024 data will enable the member FIs to generate CIR of individual and corporate borrowers under new eCIB system (V2) in prescribed formats.
Under the new system, few additions and amendments have also been introduced in Credit Information Report with the objective to make it more comprehensive, the SBP said and termed the initiative as part of SBP’s broader vision to modernize Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and promote economic growth.
The launch of new eCIB System (V2) reflects SBP’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen Pakistan's financial sector, it added.
Recent Stories
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition
UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..
UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import
SBP launches new version of eCIB System
Lahore's AQI continues to worsen
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
More Stories From Business
-
ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import3 minutes ago
-
SBP launches new version of eCIB System3 minutes ago
-
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture2 hours ago
-
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin Aurangzeb3 hours ago
-
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector2 hours ago
-
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 12 hours ago
-
Experts call for step for IT promotion2 hours ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs.1000 per tola2 hours ago
-
BoI completes countrywide survey of SEZs for2 hours ago
-
ECC reviews economic progress, stability under government's oversight2 hours ago
-
US Fed expected to cut again, despite uncertain path ahead2 hours ago
-
KPOGCL completes bidding process for exploration, production of Miran Block2 hours ago