Open Menu

SBP Launches 'Pakistan Financial Literacy Week'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM

SBP launches 'Pakistan Financial Literacy Week'

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),on Tuesday officially inaugurated Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering financial awareness, inclusion, and empowerment across the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),on Tuesday officially inaugurated Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering financial awareness, inclusion, and empowerment across the country.

The event was inaugurated by Fouzia Aslam, Chief Manager SBP Banking Services Corporation, Sialkot Office, who emphasized the vital role of financial literacy in building a stable and prosperous economy.

"In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, equipping individuals with financial knowledge is more crucial than ever," she noted.

Under the theme “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation,” PFLW 2025 will feature 260 financial literacy camps, 350 outreach programs at schools and universities, 400+ interactive workshops and awareness sessions targeting women, youth, and persons with disabilities,activities spread across 101 districts, engaging over 100 partner institutions, 60 universities and colleges, and all commercial banks.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Ikram-ul-Haq, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) alongside Vice Chancellors of different universities, SBP employees, Regional Heads of Financial Institutions, National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP) focal persons and many others.

The State Bank of Pakistan extends its gratitude to all participating institutions and stakeholders for their continued support in promoting financial literacy and inclusion across the nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid U ..

S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety

1 minute ago
 TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital ..

TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute

1 minute ago
 PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for di ..

PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..

1 minute ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

4 hours ago
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

4 hours ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

4 hours ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

4 hours ago
 KP Govt unveils Rs 30 bln upgrade for Police, pris ..

KP Govt unveils Rs 30 bln upgrade for Police, prisons in one year:

1 minute ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

5 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business