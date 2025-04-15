SBP Launches 'Pakistan Financial Literacy Week'
April 15, 2025
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),on Tuesday officially inaugurated Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering financial awareness, inclusion, and empowerment across the country
The event was inaugurated by Fouzia Aslam, Chief Manager SBP Banking Services Corporation, Sialkot Office, who emphasized the vital role of financial literacy in building a stable and prosperous economy.
"In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, equipping individuals with financial knowledge is more crucial than ever," she noted.
Under the theme “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation,” PFLW 2025 will feature 260 financial literacy camps, 350 outreach programs at schools and universities, 400+ interactive workshops and awareness sessions targeting women, youth, and persons with disabilities,activities spread across 101 districts, engaging over 100 partner institutions, 60 universities and colleges, and all commercial banks.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Ikram-ul-Haq, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) alongside Vice Chancellors of different universities, SBP employees, Regional Heads of Financial Institutions, National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP) focal persons and many others.
The State Bank of Pakistan extends its gratitude to all participating institutions and stakeholders for their continued support in promoting financial literacy and inclusion across the nation.
