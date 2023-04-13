SBP launches Rs 50 Commemorative Coin on Friday to mark Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will launch the Rs 50 Commemorative Coin on Friday to mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The coin would be available at the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP's Banking Services Corporation from April 14, an SBP news release said on Thursday.

The SBP said,"The Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on April 10, 1973 and therefore also known as the 1973 Constitution and the year 2023 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"It is the supreme law of Pakistan, intended to guide Pakistan's law, political culture, and system. It sets out the state's outline, and serves to enshrine and protect the fundamental rights of the population, guaranteeing security to each and every citizen of Pakistan.

"To celebrate this significant occasion, the Federal Government has authorised the State Bank of Pakistan to issue a Commemorative Coin of Rs.50." The SBP said the coin was in round shape milled with dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.

5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents with 75% Copper and 25% Nickel. "The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in rising position, is in the centre of the obverse side of the coin.

"Along with periphery on the top of crescent star is inscribed in wording "Islami Jamhuria Pakistan" in Urdu Script. Below the crescent and on the top of two sprigs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2023. The face value of coin in numeral '50' in bold letters and 'Rupia' in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of crescent star respectively.

"On the reverse side and in the centre of the coin, picture of Book titled "The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" in English script, is shown while on top of the picture wording "Golden Jubilee of Constitution of Pakistan" in Urdu script is written along with the periphery.

"Below the picture '1973-2023' is written in numeral along with the periphery depicting duration of Golden Jubilee celebrations. Artistic numeral wording '50' and word 'Year' in Urdu are written on right and left sides of the picture, respectively."