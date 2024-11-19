'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans at subsidized rates'

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully motivated women entrepreneurs by offering them loans at subsidized rates so that they could not only earn self-sufficiency but also play their productive role in national uplift, said Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheet & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

He was addressing an awareness session jointly organized by SBP and APBUMA on World Women Entrepreneurship Day on Tuesday. He said that the ultimate objectives of such events are to encourage women to become active participants in the national building process instead of becoming a burden on society.

He particularly underlined the role of Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and said that APBUMA is one of the largest representative bodies of the SMEs with 600 members out of which 350 belong to Faisalabad.

He said that high markup has become a threat to the existence of small and medium entrepreneurs sector as most of the businessmen have limited financial resources.

“They cannot get loans at high markup”, he said and added that the SBP has offered subsidized markup particularly for women entrepreneurs and hence they should avail the facility.

He said that the government should allay apprehensions of exporters and formulate policies in according with the ground realities. He also stressed the need to enhance efficiency of commercial banks so that they could actively support exporters.

More Stories From Business