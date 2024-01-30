SBP Organizes Art Competition For New Banknote Designs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been organizing an Art Competition to have innovative and thematic design ideas for the new series banknotes. “The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the process for issuance of a new banknote series. To have innovative and thematic design ideas for the new series banknotes, an Art Competition is being organized,” said a SBP press statement issued on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been organizing an Art Competition to have innovative and thematic design ideas for the new series banknotes. “The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the process for issuance of a new banknote series. To have innovative and thematic design ideas for the new series banknotes, an Art Competition is being organized,” said a SBP press statement issued on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the local artists, designers and art students/designers are eligible to participate in the Art Competition. It said, the participants may develop the designs on the themes, including but not limited to, social and cultural identities, demographic diversity, climate change and environment protection, economic development, natural landscapes, architectural heritage and national symbols.
The artists are expected to come up with novel designs and ideas, the statement said adding the designs should be submitted to Director, Finance Department, State Bank of Pakistan, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, by 11th March 2024.
The Art Competition will be conducted under the following terms and conditions:
a) The Participants can share design of all the seven (07) existing denominations (Rs. 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1000 and 5000) or fewer denominations based on their choice.
b) Design for each banknote shall be presented in hard copy on white paper along with a writeup of not more than hundred words in English or Urdu, explaining the design and its theme.
c) The colours of each banknote denomination should be unique and easily distinguishable.
d) A Jury comprising reputed artists will evaluate the designs and recommend the top six (06) designs for each denomination to the SBP for picking the top 3 designs of each denomination.
e) The first, second and third designs of each denomination will be given the prize of Rs.1,000,000/-, Rs.500,000/- and Rs.300,000/- respectively.
f) The participants shall ensure that their submitted designs are free from any copyright claims and/or any liabilities.
g) The members of the Jury, SBP and its subsidiaries employees and their family members shall not be eligible to participate in the Art Competition.
h) The designs submitted in the Art Competition will be sole property of the SBP and the SBP will be at liberty to share the design or any modification thereof with the banknote designers for the purpose of banknotes designing, without any extra compensation.
i) For any questions and clarifications about the Art Competition, please contact us at [email protected].
Recent Stories
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final
Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with 'THF'
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 931 points42 minutes ago
-
Investment in China's electronic information manufacturing up 9.3 pct in 202352 minutes ago
-
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession4 minutes ago
-
Pak-KSA agree to increase bilateral economic, trade ties1 hour ago
-
Fruit exports soar by 9.31%, hitting $171 mln in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Pak-KSA agrees to increase bilateral economic, trade ties2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $382.925m by exporting transport services in 5 months4 hours ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday6 hours ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in 20236 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago