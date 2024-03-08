Open Menu

SBP Organizes Poster Design Competition To Conclude Financial Literacy Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 10:07 PM

SBP organizes poster design competition to conclude Financial Literacy Week

State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, organized a poster drawing competition under the theme “Imagine a World Without Cash” at State Bank Museum and Art Gallery to conclude the first edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, organized a poster drawing competition under the theme “Imagine a World Without Cash” at State Bank Museum and Art Gallery to conclude the first edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week.

The central bank has organized Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4 to 8 to promote financial literacy and raising awareness about digital financial transactions in the country and a host of activities were held during the first-of its endeavor in Pakistan to champion financial literacy and inclusion on a national scale.

Kids of various age groups come up with their novel ideas in the form of posters while employees of the SBP were also given chance to present their ideas and concepts on the subject through poster drawing.

Senior Joint Director Financial Inclusion Support department SBP, Shehla Riaz informed that poster drawing competition was also held in field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation in various cities of the country where kids presented their perceptions and ideas on the theme and the best poster were awarded with prizes.

She informed that a series of events, competitions and public engagements were organized during the week and SBP-BSC and commercial banks also held 160 financial literacy camps in 157 cities and towns of the country to promote a better understanding of the financial system and highlight the importance of encouraging responsible financial behavior in the general public, especially in youngsters.

She expressed confident that PFLW will help individuals understand how to leverage digital financial services to improve their lives.

It is pertinent to mention, the PFLW initiative is part of SBP's National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP) which resulted into dissemination of financial literacy to more than 2.9 million individuals, with more than 50% female participation. In addition, an impressive 80% account opening rate of beneficiaries was witnessed under NFLP.

SBP is spearheading multiple initiatives, in partnership with banks, to provide an equitable and easy access to drive usage of a range of financial services while specialized schemes were introduced as well to enhance access to finance.

According to SBP, the initiatives have made an impact on advancing financial inclusion in Pakistan and there were around 177 million bank accounts in Pakistan as of June 2023 and of them 83 million were unique accounts, which is 60% of the 137 million adult population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March June From Best Million

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

14 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

5 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

5 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

5 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

23 minutes ago
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

8 minutes ago
 Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

23 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

23 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

23 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

14 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business