Open Menu

SBP Raises Policy Rate To 22 Percent Amid Recent Financial Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent financial developments

The State Bank of Pakistan, on Monday, decided to raise the policy rate by 100 bps to 22 percent for keeping real interest rate firmly in the positive territory amid recent developments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Monday, decided to raise the policy rate by 100 bps to 22 percent for keeping real interest rate firmly in the positive territory amid recent developments.

The decision, effective form 27th June 2023, was taken in an emergency meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convened here to review the overall economic situation particularly the potential effects of budgetary measures and relaxation in imports, said a statement issued here by the Central Bank.

The MPC in its meeting held on 12th June decided to maintain the policy rate unchanged at 21 % terming the then monetary policy stance as appropriate to achieve the objective of price stability "barring any unexpected domestic and external shocks." The MPC further noted that, this outlook was "contingent on effectively addressing the prevailing domestic uncertainty and external vulnerabilities." The Committee in its emergency meeting, however, had noted two important domestic developments since the last meeting- certain upward revisions in taxes, duties and PDL rate in FY24 budget and withdrawal of SBP's general guidance for commercial banks on prioritisation of imports- that have slightly deteriorated inflation outlook and which could potentially increase pressure on the already stressed external account, the statement said.

The measures have increased the upside risks to the inflation outlook, the MPC noted and viewed that additional tax measures were likely to contribute to inflation both directly and indirectly, while the relaxation in imports may exert pressures in the foreign exchange market.

"The latter may result in higher-than-earlier anticipated exchange rate pass-through to domestic prices," it further added.

The MPC termed the decision as necessary to keep real interest rate firmly in the positive territory on a forward-looking basis and hoped that it would help further anchor inflation expectations � which are already moderating over the last few months, and support bringing down inflation towards the medium term target of 5 � 7 percent by the end of FY25, barring any unforeseen developments.

The MPC viewed that its decision - along with the expected completion of the ongoing IMF program and the government adhering to the target of generating a primary surplus in FY24 would help in addressing external sector vulnerabilities and reduce economic uncertainty.

The Committee reiterated that it would continue to carefully monitor evolving economic developments and stands ready, if necessary, to take appropriate action to achieve the objective of price stability over the medium term.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Bank Price May June Market Government

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

3 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

3 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

3 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

3 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

1 minute ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

1 minute ago
ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over no ..

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over non-prosecution

1 minute ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

1 minute ago
 International Security Alliance seizes over $750 w ..

International Security Alliance seizes over $750 worth of drugs, arrests 597 sus ..

44 minutes ago
 Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russi ..

Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russia - UN Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says Did Not Lie About Ties to His Son Hunte ..

Biden Says Did Not Lie About Ties to His Son Hunter's Business Dealings

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business