SBP Receives $500 Million From ICBC

Published March 17, 2023 | 11:05 PM

SBP receives $500 million from ICBC

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammed Ishaq Dar Friday said that the State Bank of Pakistan has received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which would strengthen local foreign exchange reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammed Ishaq Dar Friday said that the State Bank of Pakistan has received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which would strengthen local foreign exchange reserves.

"State Bank of Pakistan has received today in its account from Chinese bank ICBC US$ 500 million. It will shore up forex reserves of Pakistan", the minister said in a tweet.

