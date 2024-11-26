SBP Revises Instructions For Profit Sharing On IBI Saving Deposits
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, revised the instructions for profit and loss distribution and pool management for Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) which now are required to pay profit on their PKR saving deposits equivalent to at least 75 percent of the weighted average gross yield of all pools of an IBI
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, revised the instructions for profit and loss distribution and pool management for Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) which now are required to pay profit on their PKR saving deposits equivalent to at least 75 percent of the weighted average gross yield of all pools of an IBI.
Deposits of financial institutions, public sector enterprises and public limited companies are excluded from the above decision that shall be effective from January 01, 2025, said a circular issued by SBP’s Islamic Finance Policy Department to circulate the revised instructions in the regard to the all Islamic Banks and Conventional Banks having Islamic Banking branches.
The banking regulator has elaborated the method for determining the gross yield of each pool outlining, “… the monthly gross earnings of the pool shall be divided by the monthly average assets of the pool (excluding fixed assets).”
However, the pool(s) created by IBIs for Shariah compliant standing ceiling facility and Shariah compliant open market operations (OMOs) will be excluded while calculating weighted average gross yield of pool(s), it added.
The SBP has also revised the Clause 5.2.1 that allowed the IBI to forego up to 60 percent of its Mudarib share as Hiba to meet the market expectation in case of lower than expected/market returns earned by the pool and the clear threshold of 60% has been replaced with a relatively vague phrase, i.e. ‘a part of’.
Another clause regarding across the board distribution of hiba by IBI to all the deposit categories in a pool has been replaced as “If needed, IBIs may give hiba to saving account depositors to meet the requirement of minimum profit rate.”
The central bank had issued Instructions for Profit and Loss Distribution and Pool Management for Islamic Banking Institutions in November 19, 2012, in order to improve transparency and disclosures and bring standardization in Islamic banking institutions’ (IBIs) profit and loss distribution policies and practices.
Recent Stories
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore
NA speaker leads parliamentary delegation to Russia for boosting ties
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI wants cellular companies to address network issues39 minutes ago
-
2,300 Chinese firms working in Pakistan: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJC ..1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.4,100 per tola1 hour ago
-
Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points3 hours ago
-
WB appreciates govt’s reform initiatives, assures continued support3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report7 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 12.39% to $104.617 mln in four months7 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20243 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20243 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago