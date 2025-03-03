SBP Revises Office,business Hours For Banks During Ramzan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:54 PM
State Bank of Pakistan has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H.
The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will be open for public dealing from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break on Monday to Thursday while on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.
The SBP and all banks, DFIs and MFBs, during the months of Ramzan, will observe office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm without break whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.
After the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
President’s Trophy Grade-I final kicks off Tuesday
More Stories From Business
-
Pest infestation in maize and cotton crops can cause colossal loss: experts1 hour ago
-
Rwanda's high Commissioner pays, five days visit to Central Punjab business community1 hour ago
-
Valuation Directorate vital in resolving trade, industry-related issues: LCCI1 hour ago
-
SMEDA conducts consultative session1 hour ago
-
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan3 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories4 hours ago
-
Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's inflation eases further in February, below forecasts4 hours ago
-
Asian markets creep up on hopes of China fiscal response to Trump tariffs4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 202510 hours ago