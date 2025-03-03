SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H.

The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will be open for public dealing from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break on Monday to Thursday while on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.

The SBP and all banks, DFIs and MFBs, during the months of Ramzan, will observe office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm without break whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.

After the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.