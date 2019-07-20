SBP revising Foreign Exchange Manual

Ess environment and changes in way of doing business, the State Bank is in the process of revising the Foreign Exchange Manual in consultation with relevant stakeholders in a phased manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ):Considering the market dynamics, business environment and changes in way of doing business, the State Bank is in the process of revising the Foreign Exchange Manual in consultation with relevant stakeholders in a phased manner.

The revision is mainly aimed at simplification of the existing instructions, adoption of best international practices, removal of redundancies, introduction of new foreign exchange regulations and gradual delegation of powers to the Authorized Dealers for facilitation of the stakeholders.

In this respect, seven chapters of the FE Manual have already been revised in November, 2018 and placed at the SBP's website, said SBP press statement.

Now, three chapters of the Manual regarding regulations on Non-resident Rupee Accounts, Blocked Accounts and Dealings in Foreign Currency Notes and Coins etc. by the Authorized Dealers stand revised.

The revised chapters of the Manual have been placed at the State Bank's website http://www.sbp.org.pk/fe_manual/index.htmfor reference of the stakeholders.