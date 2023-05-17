UrduPoint.com

SBP Revokes License Of An Exchange Company For Breaching Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 09:09 PM

SBP revokes license of an exchange company for breaching rules

The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, cancelled the license of Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, cancelled the license of Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

According to a statement issued here, the central bank has barred M/s.

Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited, including its head office, branches and franchises from undertaking any kind of foreign exchange related business activity after the cancellation of the license and authorisation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank From

Recent Stories

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorne ..

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswo ..

45 seconds ago
 Integrate Middle East highlights AV innovation on ..

Integrate Middle East highlights AV innovation on Day Two

10 minutes ago
 LHC stops conversion of school into center of exce ..

LHC stops conversion of school into center of excellence

47 seconds ago
 Uplift of industries bring economic prosperity, em ..

Uplift of industries bring economic prosperity, employment

48 seconds ago
 Govt planning to construct 2400 kms long roads in ..

Govt planning to construct 2400 kms long roads in Punjab: Bilal Afzal

50 seconds ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Spa ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.