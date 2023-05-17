SBP revokes license of an exchange company for breaching rules

The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, cancelled the license of Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, cancelled the license of Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

According to a statement issued here, the central bank has barred M/s.

Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited, including its head office, branches and franchises from undertaking any kind of foreign exchange related business activity after the cancellation of the license and authorisation.