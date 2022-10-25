SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

(@Abdulla99267510)

The last date to exchange old designed large size banknotes of Rs 10, 50, 100 & 1000 is December 31, 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) The State Bank of Pakistan has set Dec 31, 2022 as the last date to exchange old Currency notes.

Taking to Twitter, the Central Bank has shared the message for the public.

It says, "The last date to exchange old designed large size banknotes of Rs 10, 50, 100 & 1000 is December 31, 2022.

These old design banknotes can be exchanged from the counters of #SBP BSC offices across the country till December 31, 2022,".

The development has taken place after the Stats Bank of Pakistan has launched a note of Rs75. However, the citizens who have stock of the old notes back in their homes can approach the State Bank for their exchange.