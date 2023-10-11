SBP suspends authorization of 5 Exchange Companies of ‘B’ category

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, suspended authorization of five Exchange Companies of B Category due to serious violations of the central bank’s regulations and instructions.

The authorization of M/s International Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, M/s World Wide Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, M/s World Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, M/s Universal Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited and M/s United Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited has been suspended with immediate effect and till further orders, said a statement issued here.

The central banking regulator also debarred all the suspended Exchange Companies of B Category, their head offices and all branches from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.