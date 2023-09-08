SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, suspended authorization of Usman International Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited on charges of serious violations of regulations and instructions of the central bank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, suspended authorization of Usman International Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited on charges of serious violations of regulations and instructions of the central bank.

According to a statement issued here, authorization of an Exchange Company-B, namely M/s Usman International Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited, has been suspended with immediate effect.

The B category exchange company, its head office, and all branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period, it added.