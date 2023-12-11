Open Menu

SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On Dec 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 09:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Tuesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank will meet on December 12 here.

The MPC will review the overall economic and financial situation, recent updates and progress in monetary, fiscal and real sectors and decide about the Monetary Policy.

Later on, the monetary policy statement will be issued by the central bank.

The MPC, in its previous meeting on October 30, 2023, has cautiously decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 % owing to volatility in the global market and emphasized on continuing with the tight monetary policy stance to bring inflation down.

