SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On Dec 16

December 13, 2024

SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec 16

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on December 16 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on December 16 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, December 16 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

The SBP will announce the Monetary Policy decision in a press statement on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.

