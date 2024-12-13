SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On Dec 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on December 16 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The MPC will meet on Monday, December 16 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.
The SBP will announce the Monetary Policy decision in a press statement on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.
