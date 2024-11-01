Open Menu

SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On Nov 4

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on November 04 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, November 04 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

The SBP will announce the Monetary Policy decision in a press statement on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.

More Stories From Business