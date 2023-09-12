SBP to announce monetary policy on Thursday (September 14)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Thursday, (September 14) in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Thursday, (September 14) in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Thursday, September 14 at SBP Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.