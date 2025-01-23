SBP To Announce Monitory Policy On Jan 27
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 11:17 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy on Monday, January 27, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy on Monday, January 27, 2025.
The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will be hold on Monday, January 27, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a SBP statement informed.
Later, Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.
