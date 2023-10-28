SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce a new monetary policy for the next two months on Monday (Oct 30).

According to the SBP sources, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would convene in

Karachi to assess economic statistics before deciding whether to raise or lower interest rates.

It is important to keep in mind that the State Bank's policy rate is currently 22 per cent.