KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of its new Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir with effect from August 30, 2019 from the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors will continueto remain in circulation as legal tender, said a SBP press release on Thursday.