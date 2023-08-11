SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The State Bank of Pakistan says the coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan will issue 100 rupee coin on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

