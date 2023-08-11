SBP To Issue Rs100 Coin To 10th Anniversary Of CPEC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 01:05 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan will issue 100 rupee coin on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
According to a statement issued by the Bank, the coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation.
(Details to follow)