SBP To Issue Rs100 Coin To 10th Anniversary Of CPEC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 01:05 PM

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

The State Bank of Pakistan says the coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan will issue 100 rupee coin on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to a statement issued by the Bank, the coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

(Details to follow)

More Stories From Business