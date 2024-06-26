Open Menu

SBP To Observe UN MSMEs Day On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

The United Nations' Day on Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (The UN MSMEs Day) will be observed on Thursday, to highlight their valuable contributions towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The United Nations' Day on Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (The UN MSMEs Day) will be observed on Thursday, to highlight their valuable contributions towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations General Assembly, recognizing the important role of MSMEs in SDGs particularly in promotion of innovation, creativity and decent work for all, designated 27 June as “Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day” by a resolution on April 06, 2017.

On the occasion of the UN MSMEs Day, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will organize an MSMEs seminar. The seminar to be held under the theme ‘MSME Finance: Catalyst for Inclusive Growth’ is aimed to acknowledge the vital role of MSMEs in inclusive economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction.

During the ceremony, the SBP and the financial institutions will reiterate their commitment to support and catalyze the MSMEs’ growth through sustained increase in MSMEs financing, a SBP spokesperson informed adding that special events will be organized across the country in 16 field offices of SBP-Banking Services Corporation to provide a platform to prominent MSMEs, banks, and regional trade bodies to participate and develop partnerships to spur the MSMEs growth.

In parallel, financial institutions will highlight the significance of this day through social media campaigns, events at head offices/regional offices and advisory clinics for MSMEs.

According to United Nations, MSMEs account for 90% of businesses, 60 to 70% of employment and 50% of GDP worldwide and hold the potential to transform economies, foster job creation and promote equitable economic growth if given adequate support.

The core objective of celebrating the MSME Day is to highlight their pivotal role and explore avenues for their advancement while offering an opportunity to brainstorm on how key stakeholders could support micro, small and medium sized businesses to advance the 2030 Agenda and contribute to achieving the SDGs, including poverty eradication and decent work for all.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations State Bank Of Pakistan Social Media Job April June 2017 All Employment

Recent Stories

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

6 minutes ago
 Two held for hatred wall chalking

Two held for hatred wall chalking

6 minutes ago
 Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

6 minutes ago
 PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

9 minutes ago
 Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-3 ..

Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar

6 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

10 minutes ago
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

10 minutes ago
 4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

10 minutes ago
 Inter-city solar electric public service cart laun ..

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

21 minutes ago
 Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to add ..

Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business