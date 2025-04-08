SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is all set to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 from April 14 to 18, 2025 under the theme “Financial Inclusion- with collaboration and innovation” for promoting mass awareness and engagement and bolstering financial inclusion of all segments of the society.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, will inaugurate Pakistan Financial Literacy Week, 2025 on April 14, in a ceremony at Karachi, a statement issued here on Tuesday informed, adding that high performance banks in the areas of financial inclusion and innovation will be given awards in recognition of their efforts as well.

SBP deputy governors, executive directors, dignitaries of World Bank, Alliance for Financial Inclusion, Asian Development Bank, lead focal persons of NFLP, guests from commercial banks, government departments, Fintechs, PSX, SECP, PBA and financial sector as well as academia and chamber of commerce will be present in the ceremony.

The week-long activities will take place all over Pakistan, covering 101 districts and bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, educators, and the public to emphasize the need for financial education.

Throughout the week, SBP along with other financial institutions, will be conducting more than 260 financial literacy camps, 350 School and university outreach programs and more than 400 Interactive workshops and seminars / awareness sessions for women, Youth and Special persons.

Pakistan, like many other developing economies, faces challenges in financial inclusion, and financial literacy plays a key role in bridging this gap.

The level of Financial Literacy in Pakistan is 26% as compared to the global average of 33%, it added.

The SBP recognizes the significance of financial literacy and has consistently worked towards enhancing financial literacy across all segments of society. Pakistan Financial Literacy Week serves as a flagship initiative to promote awareness, engagement, and action.

This year, our theme “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation”—highlights the importance of collective efforts and technological advancements in expanding financial access and inclusion.

Another special initiative in this regard is “Financial Literacy Walk” which will take place in major cities of Pakistan including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, delivering the message of importance of financial literacy to everyone.

The SBP is engaging more than 100 partner institutes, 60 universities and colleges and almost all commercial Banks for the week.

Further, SBP has collaborated with SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange for this purpose and both institutions are also conducting more than 100 programs for Financial Literacy under the theme on a country wide basis.

The central bank expects that Financial Literacy Week activities will empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make sound financial decisions, contribute to economic growth, and embrace the desired level of financial literacy in the country.