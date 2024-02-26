SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

State Bank of Pakistan will hold Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4, 2024 to promote financial literacy, financial inclusion and use of digital financial services in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan will hold Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4, 2024 to promote financial literacy, financial inclusion and use of digital financial services in the country.

In line with its Strategic Vision 2028 and to bring further impetus to digital financial inclusion, SBP will be holding the first edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) with the theme "Financial Inclusion through Digital Means" aimed at leveraging digital solutions to enhance financial literacy and promote financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Objectives of PFLW are to sensitize the public on the importance of financial literacy and inclusion, promoting use of digital financial services, synchronizing efforts of various stakeholders regarding financial inclusion through digital means and kick start merchant onboarding for RAAST.

During the PFLW, SBP and commercial banks will be setting up Financial Literacy Camps across the country to answer queries and provide practical insights into digital financial services including RAAST, QR code, Asaan Digital and Mobile

Accounts, etc.

To foster ideas and spark discussions on the theme, several activities have been planned, including a video-making competition that was announced earlier. Topic for the competition is “Imagine a world without cash!”

A poster competition will be held at the onset of PFLW while the central bank will hold panel discussions and confer financial literacy awards as well.

Promoting financial literacy is a key component of SBP’s financial inclusion strategy and the central bank has been implementing the National Financial Literacy Program to promote financial literacy and improve the adoption of formal financial services among the participants.