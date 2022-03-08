UrduPoint.com

SBP Will Announce New Monetary Policy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:31 PM

SBP will announce new monetary policy

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)  will meet today to announce the new policy rate.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would announce a new monetary policy on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would meet today to announce the new policy rate.

The statement said, “The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan will meet on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at State Bank of Pakistan Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day,”.

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on December 14, 2021,the SBP increased the interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 percent to counter inflationary pressures and ensure that growth remains sustainable.

It added that the MPC decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75%, to counter inflationary pressures, address the current account deficit, and ensure that growth remains sustainable.

>