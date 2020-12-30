UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP’s Initiatives To Boost Construction Lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:27 PM

SBP’s initiatives to boost construction lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Dozens of industries will get a new lease of life, Issues of cement, steel and construction sector must be resolved

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the initiatives of the central bank to boost construction activity.

Revival of construction activity will improve almost seventy allied sectors and provide jobs to the millions of daily wagers, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that apart from the steps taken by the central bank, the issues of steel, cement and construction sector should also be resolved to get maximum benefit.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that weak laws have always blocked revival of construction sector and provision of affordable houses to poor and middle income group as banks were not ready to invest in this sector due to high risk.

However, now situation is changing as the SBP has directed commercial banks to lend Rs330 to this sector warning them of action in case of failure and offering incentives if to those banks that met the target.

The government has also given an option to the banks to cover 40 percent of the defaults which will boost house financing in the country which is less than one percent of the GDP.

The success of these steps will ensure implementation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide five million houses to the poor.

He noted that increasing prices of steel bars, cement and other construction material has panicked the investors which should be noticed and steps should be taken to resolve the issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor Bank Alliance All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Breaking: Explosion, firing reported at Aden Inter ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia Got First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V for V ..

7 minutes ago

Croatia Declares National Day of Mourning for Quak ..

7 minutes ago

UK Regulatory Agency Says First Batch of AstraZene ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N will hold meeting to decide line of action o ..

34 minutes ago

House of Wisdom is model for future communities: J ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.