Scalise Says Whipping Continues on Biden-McCarthy Debt Deal, Vote Expected Wednesday

Published May 31, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) House Republican leadership continues to whip in support of the debt ceiling deal struck over the weekend between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and US President Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during a press conference.

"Whipping is still going on. There were members this morning who were undecided ... and by tonight they came up and spoke and said that they're now going to vote for the bill," Scalise said on Tuesday, following a House Republican Conference meeting. "I think you're going to continue to see that vote grow."

The House is expected to vote on the legislation, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, the House Rules Committee advanced the bill in a vote of 7-6, overcoming both Republican and Democratic opposition.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act would raise the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limited cuts to government spending and other fiscal reforms, including resuming student loan repayment and reclaiming unspent COVID recovery funds.

The deal has the support of Biden, McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, although lawmakers across both chambers and parties have expressed concerns about the legislation.

The United States could default on its financial obligations as early as June 5 if an agreement to raise the debt ceiling is not finalized, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this month.

