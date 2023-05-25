Scalise Says Will Notify US House Lawmakers to Return if Debt Ceiling Deal Reached

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives will notify members if a deal is reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling so that lawmakers can return for votes, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during remarks on the floor of the lower chamber of Congress.

"Following tomorrow's votes, if some new agreement is reached between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, members will receive 24-hour notice in the event we need to return to Washington for any additional votes, either over the weekend or next week," Scalise said on Wednesday evening.

In addition, the House of Representatives will give all members 72 hours to review any legislation related to the debt ceiling before final passage, Scalise said.

Earlier on Wednesday, McCarthy said he and Biden still remain "far apart" on certain issues, although he also expressed optimism that the US government can avoid a default.

The government risks defaulting on its financial obligations as early as June 1 if a deal is not reached, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.