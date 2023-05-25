UrduPoint.com

Scalise Says Will Notify US House Lawmakers To Return If Debt Ceiling Deal Reached

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Scalise Says Will Notify US House Lawmakers to Return if Debt Ceiling Deal Reached

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives will notify members if a deal is reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling so that lawmakers can return for votes, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during remarks on the floor of the lower chamber of Congress.

"Following tomorrow's votes, if some new agreement is reached between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, members will receive 24-hour notice in the event we need to return to Washington for any additional votes, either over the weekend or next week," Scalise said on Wednesday evening.

In addition, the House of Representatives will give all members 72 hours to review any legislation related to the debt ceiling before final passage, Scalise said.

Earlier on Wednesday, McCarthy said he and Biden still remain "far apart" on certain issues, although he also expressed optimism that the US government can avoid a default.

The government risks defaulting on its financial obligations as early as June 1 if a deal is not reached, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Chamber June Congress Event All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

4 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

4 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

4 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

4 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.