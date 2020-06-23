Scandal-hit Wirecard retracts 2019 financial results

Scandal-hit German payments provider Wirecard on Monday withdrew its preliminary financial results for 2019 and the first quarter of this year, admitting that 1.9 billion euros that auditors said were missing from its accounts likely "do not exist"

It followed the resignation of the company's founder and chief executive on Friday after the start-up was hit with fresh fraud allegations that left it struggling for survival.

"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist," Wirecard said in a statement.