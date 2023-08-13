Scarcity of skilled labor in furniture industry posing challenges in fulfilling international orders:PFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday cautioned that the acute scarcity of skilled labor in furniture industry is posing challenges in fulfilling international orders.

Talking to a delegation of furniture designers led by Ms Nida Ejaz he said skilled labor is crucial in the furniture industry as it ensures high-quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and efficient production processes.

He said skilled� workers bring expertise in woodworking, upholstery, finishing, and other specialized areas, leading to superior products that meet demands and enhance the industry's reputation.

He said their expertise contributes to innovation, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to adapt to changing market trends, ultimately driving the success and competitiveness of furniture businesses.

He stressed the urgent need for developing targeted training programs and promoting vocational education could help address this issue.

He said addressing a shortage of skilled artisans requires a multi-faceted approach involving education, promotion, incentives, and community engagement.

He said the Pakistan furniture sector has the potential to grow as the economy develops and grows.

He said factors� like urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased disposable income could drive demand for modern and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

He said embracing technology, sustainable practices, and innovative designs might contribute to the sector's growth. However, challenges such as competition, supply chain issues, and market trends will also play a role in shaping its future.