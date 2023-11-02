Open Menu

SCCI Annual General Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SCCI annual general meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An annual general meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

was held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by leading business and financial tycoons, President

SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and others.

Addressing the participants, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said :" We have protected

the interest of the business community and worked diligently to gain objectives of the

chamber".

The president SCCI said:" I feel extremely happy to share that in August 2023, the Chamber

was conferred with a national award "Development Leadership Award" by the government

in recognition of the services of the Sialkot Chamber".

Malik said:" There is no doubt that the credit of the current position Sialkot Chamber goes

to our Group Leaders Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Dr Muhammad Aslam Dar and their associates

who worked day and night to bring this institution to this position".

Malik said:" We are very grateful to the chief minister Punjab that he has announced the establishment of "One Window Facilitation Centers" based on industry and business related institutions across the province.

Malik said that the provision of visa appointment facility was ensured on priority basis to the members participating in the international exhibitions especially the exhibitions organized in the USA and Germany.

He said that the certificate of origin facility for Chamber members had been made online.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Chief Minister Business Punjab Germany Sialkot Chamber August Visa Commerce Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

24 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

2 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

2 hours ago
ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business