SCCI annual general meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An annual general meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

was held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by leading business and financial tycoons, President

SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and others.

Addressing the participants, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said :" We have protected

the interest of the business community and worked diligently to gain objectives of the

chamber".

The president SCCI said:" I feel extremely happy to share that in August 2023, the Chamber

was conferred with a national award "Development Leadership Award" by the government

in recognition of the services of the Sialkot Chamber".

Malik said:" There is no doubt that the credit of the current position Sialkot Chamber goes

to our Group Leaders Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Dr Muhammad Aslam Dar and their associates

who worked day and night to bring this institution to this position".

Malik said:" We are very grateful to the chief minister Punjab that he has announced the establishment of "One Window Facilitation Centers" based on industry and business related institutions across the province.

Malik said that the provision of visa appointment facility was ensured on priority basis to the members participating in the international exhibitions especially the exhibitions organized in the USA and Germany.

He said that the certificate of origin facility for Chamber members had been made online.