SCCI, APMIA sign MoU for promotion of marble, mining sector on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, aiming to promote the marble and mining sector on modern lines, carry out joint research and resolve people's issues associated with the sector.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president of SCCI and Muhammad Asghar Khan, Chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA) signed the agreement during a ceremony held here at chamber's house on Tuesday.

Other members of the APMIA delegation include Shafiullah, Ahmad Shah and Zafar Ali Khan Kundi, Member of the chamber Executive Committee Pervaiz Khattak, the SCCI's Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, Officials from the Research and Development Cell of the chamber were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Muhammad Asghar apprised the chamber's acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi that the marble sector is playing a pivotal role in economic development and earning heft foreign exchange through exports.

He, however, said people attached to the marble sector were faced with financial hardships in carrying out mining through using modern techniques, machines and methods.

On the occasion, the association chairman suggested various proposals for promotion of the marble sector.

Ijaz Afridi assured the APMIA delegation that issues associated with the marble sector will be taken up with relevant government departments and authorities and to be resolved instantly.

The SCCI's chief said immense potential and marble reserves exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, however, said owing to lack of proper awareness, technical assistance, guidance and financial constraints, the marble sector was not boosted up on modern lines in the province.

Ijaz Afridi said the marble sector is a major source earning foreign exchange worth billions of dollars through export, essentially it has also created massive employment in KP and other parts of the country.

The chamber's president urged the government to take pragmatic steps to resolve the problems associated with the marble sector.

He stressed the need for promoting the marble and mining sector on modern lines.

He also emphasized the production of marbles of high quality by proper cutting and polishing so that a huge foreign exchange will be earned through marble export in Central Asian countries and the rest of the world so that it will stabilize the national economy and create further employment opportunities as well.

The SCCI's chief assured the APMIA delegation to take up their issues with relevant government authorities at central and provincial level in an efficient manner.