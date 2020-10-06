SCCI asks government to retain cash kiosk facility at new trade routes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Business community here Tuesday urged the government and state bank of Pakistan to retain cash kiosk facility till the fully functional of banking channel and Web Based One Custom (WeboC) system at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda trade routes in order to facilitate them.

The demand made by Sherbaz Bilour, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a video link meeting on "Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda trade routes operatiolization" organized by State Bank of Pakistan.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, senior vice president and vice president of the SCCI, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former senior vice presidents Shahid Hussain, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi were amongst the keynote speakers at the webinar.

Senior officials and representatives from the customs department, State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, and other relevant government authorities participated through video link in the meeting.

The participants appreciated the introduction of Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) system to facilitate the business community.

However, the speakers called for operationalization of the banking channel and WeBoC system at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda so that will make the ADC mechanism fruitful and useful.

Sherbaz Bilour reminded that the government in light of the 2014 notification should declare Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda as rebate able trade routes.

He also called for allowing of import and export cargo along with transit trade vehicles via Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoo Adda, which would help to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and easy access to central Asian countries.

A senior official of the customs department informed the meeting that the WeBoC system would be made operational within the next month at Ghulam Khan trade route, while three months would be required to make WeBoC system operational at Angoor Adda.

Engr Manzoor Elahi, Zahidullah Shinwari, Shahid Hussain, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi also spoke on the occasion. They welcomed the introduction of the ADC mechanism, saying that the step would definitely facilitate the business community.

However, they emphasized that the cash booth facility should be remained intact until operationalization of the WeBoC system and banking at all aforementioned trade routes so that it will ease difficulties of traders, importers and exporters.