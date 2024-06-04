SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq has urged the government to conduct a forensic audit of the IPPs to pull the country out from the hovering net of circular debts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq has urged the government to conduct a forensic audit of the IPPs to pull the country out from the hovering net of circular debts.

He was addressing as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of two-day International Solar Energy Expo – ISE 2024 organised by GreenWend Energy/SunSaviour here, said a press release here.

The SCCI chief said hydel and solar energy was the best solution to the rising electricity cost and crisis.

He called upon the government to pay serious attention to the uplift of the solar energy sector.

Fuad Ishaq demanded disbursement of loans under KP government interest-free Youth loan scheme worth Rs 10 Billion through the Bank of Khyber and demanded the revival of IDBP.

The SCCI chief said the country's economy could be put on the right track by framing sustainable and durable policies and low tax rates.

The event was attended by SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazl e Wahid and others.

Patron in chief of the GreenWend Energy Prof Subhan Qureshi, Chief Technical Officer Saad Rashid, Dr Ahmad Khattak, Haider Ali, Prof Amanullah, researchers, experts, universities faculty members, business community attached with solar energy sector, universities students, members of business community were present in a large number on the occasion.

More than 28 solar energy companies participated in the exhibition.

Various stalls were set up wherein the organisers briefed president of the SCCI about various gadgets of solar energy, machines, its efficiency and significance, and alternate solution to the current energy crisis.

Fuad Ishaq addressing the participants said that proposals today presented by GreenWend Energy, were mostly as per SCCI vision and thoughts.

He assured the chamber will take initiatives in light of these recommendations for promotion of solar energy sector and other relevant hurdles/issues.

The SCCI president said KP was producing 6500 megawatt electricity in which 2700 megawatt was utilized in summer and only 1100 megawatt in winter season, rest of the produced electricity exported to the national grid, despite this surplus production, electricity tariff is being charged equal to major provinces.

Talking about hydel, nuclear and thermal power, Fuad observed all these resources expenditure was only Rs11 per unit but due to inefficiency of power distribution companies, thieves and growing line losses, Rs 23 per unit has been increased in it, calling for steps for its eradication at government level.

He appreciated organisers for arranging such a mega event in Peshawar and it was a good effort to gather stakeholders, people from industry, academia and companies under one roof that would help to take benefit from each others experiences and also provide employment opportunities for youth.