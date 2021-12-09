SCCI asks KP govt to announce relief package for Covid-hit traders

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad Thursday urged the provincial government to announce a comprehensive fiscal relief package for traders, which have been affected by Covid-19 restrictions

While chairing a meeting of traders here at the Chamber House, the SCCI chief viewed the business community as the economic backbone of the country, which should be facilitated on priority basis. He credited the SCCI for taking business community problems with concerned authorities, being the second prime chamber of the country.

Hasnain Khushid expressed serious concern over harassing traders by officers of the Environment Protection Agency on the pretext of floating relevant rules.

He said the business community was not against the rules, but the harassment is not acceptable and should be stopped.

The chamber president urged the EPA to formulate a policy for addressing the environmental issues by taking chamber and relevant stakeholders on board.

Hasnain Khurshid during the meeting declared his office as a complaint cell for the traders' community.

He said the business community has played a vital role in the economic development of the country, so the government should take serious measures to facilitate tax-payers at every level.

He said the SCCI is the only platform, which has raised traders' issues effectively with government institutions and relevant authorities.

He asked the provincial government to fulfill its promise made with traders for giving them tax exemptions and special incentives to revive their business that was miserably affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on the occasion, former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour set aside the perception that SCCI is only working for industrialists as he said that there was no distinction between traders and industrialists because all those people doing different businesses fall into the category of traders.

Biour thanked the traders for giving vote to Businessman Forum candidates and ensuring their win in SCCI election 2021-22.