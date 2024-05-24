SCCI Assures Full Cooperation To Facilitate WCCIS
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik assured of
full cooperation to facilitate ease of doing business for women registered with the Women
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS).
He expressed these views while speaking at an introductory meeting of the WCCIS on Friday.
Addressing the participants, Ghafoor Malik congratulated the women chamber for organizing
a successful and excellent exhibition 'We-Exhibit 2024'.
He said 'We-Exhibit 2024' was a revolutionary initiative of the WCCIS which had given women
the best platform to do business.
On this occasion, President WCCIS Dr Mariam Nouman said that after the success of 'We-Exhibit 2024', the business women of Sialkot had achieved a new identity.
She said businesswomen of Sialkot were playing an active role in the national economy, adding that the WCCIS had an important role in empowering women and making them independent.
The president WCCIS highlighted the purpose of the WCCIS which was encouraging business women and informing them ways to improve product besides facilitating business visas.
She said the women of Sialkot produced and sold products like surgical instruments, football, garments, textiles, gloves, shoes, food items, boutiques, salons, sportswear within the country and abroad, besides playing an active role in the economy.
In the meeting, newly-registered women introduced themselves and expressed their commitment to do business from the platform of the WCCIS.
