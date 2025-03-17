SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday called upon the authorities concerned to expedite clearance process of stranded commercial import containers at Azakhel Dryport.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman of the chamber standing committee on Dryport and executive member said this in a joint statement issued here.

The SCCI officials urged the government to take notice of Azakhel dryport situation wherein a large number of commercial import containers were stuck for clearance.

They emphasized that clearance would ensure smooth business activity and would facilitate the traders.