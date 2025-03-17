SCCI Calls Clearance Of Stranded Containers At Azakhel Dryport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday called upon the authorities concerned to expedite clearance process of stranded commercial import containers at Azakhel Dryport
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday called upon the authorities concerned to expedite clearance process of stranded commercial import containers at Azakhel Dryport.
Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman of the chamber standing committee on Dryport and executive member said this in a joint statement issued here.
The SCCI officials urged the government to take notice of Azakhel dryport situation wherein a large number of commercial import containers were stuck for clearance.
They emphasized that clearance would ensure smooth business activity and would facilitate the traders.
Recent Stories
Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?
Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon
Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case
Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center
Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus
Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas
Pakistan to boost exports to $60 Bln in 5 years: Jam Kamal
SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport
Targeted killings part of broader conspiracy: JI leader
Sewerage and water supply to be improved in FDA City: FDA DG
Supporters, voters hail facilities during elections at NPC
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan to boost exports to $60 Bln in 5 years: Jam Kamal3 minutes ago
-
SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport3 minutes ago
-
SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector10 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: Ministry50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federal Minister for Finan ..55 minutes ago
-
CCP intensifies efforts to promote fair competition1 hour ago
-
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market1 hour ago
-
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Nasir Qureshi calls for enhance trade cooperation between ICCI, Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months2 hours ago
-
Textile exports surge by 9.3% in 8 months2 hours ago
-
SAPM shares priorities to revive industrial sector2 hours ago