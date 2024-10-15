SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Moqeem Khan called for cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran, said a release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Moqeem Khan called for cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran, said a release issued here Tuesday.

He was talking to Ali Banafshekhah, Iranian Consul General in Peshawar during a meeting held here at the Chamber House.

The meeting was attended by SCCI vice president Shehryar Khan, members of the executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq and Nadeem Rauf, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, Secretary Sohail Anjum and others.

Ali Banafshekhah who was accompanied by commercial attaché Hossein Mailki, said Iran wants to improve trade and economic relations with Pakistan and all brotherly and neighboring countries.

He said bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Iran is very low, which needed to be improved by efficient exploitation of potentials of the both countries.

He said that Iran is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to strengthen the mutual trade relations with Pakistan.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon prospects of enhancing mutual Pak-Iran trade, exchange of business delegations, holding of joint trade exhibitions and hurdles in the trade.

SSCI President, Fazal Moqeem assured full cooperation to strengthen the bilateral Pak-Iran trade. He emphasized that problems should be resolved by table talks to promote the business and trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries adding that SCCI would continue playing a role in promoting Pak-Iran relationship.

The meeting on the occasion agreed to continue joint working and holding meetings to improve the mutual trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

APP/mds/