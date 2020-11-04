UrduPoint.com
SCCI Calls For Removal Of Hurdles In Pak-Afghan Trade

Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour Wednesday called for concentrated efforts to remove hurdles impeding bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan to increase the volume of trade to $ 5 billion.

He was talking to Fawad Arash, Afghan Trade Attaché in Peshawar here in Chamber House.

Engr Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president and Junaid Altaf, vice president of the chamber were also present on the occasion.

Sherbaz Bilour said that it was a need of hour to make joint efforts to boost up the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He informed that SCCI had presented concrete proposals in the recently held Pakistan and Afghanistan Bilateral and Transit Forum 2020, which were aimed to remove obstacles in way of mutual trade between the two countries. The implementation of the proposals would not only improve the existing bilateral trade, rather would also enhance export to Central Asian countries as well.

SCCI chief urged Islamabad and Kabul to devise a joint mechanism for the business community. He said that consultations business community would help to give further boost to bilateral and transit trade relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The SCCI chief hailed the holding of Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade Forum 2020 and said that the forum had played a pivotal role in removal of trade barriers as well as bringing business community of the both countries closer to each other.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for regular holding of such meetings between the business community of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that the enhancement in Pak-Afghan trade and economic relations would bring economic prosperity, development and sustainable peace in the whole region.

