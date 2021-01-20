UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Calls For Taking Pragmatic Steps To Boost Up Regional Trade

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

SCCI calls for taking pragmatic steps to boost up regional trade

Businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called for removal of impediments to enhance trade between Pakistan and regional countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called for removal of impediments to enhance trade between Pakistan and regional countries.

"Bolstering of regional trade is essential to stabilizing the local economy, prosperity and improvement of the country's export," says Sherbaz Bilour president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while chairing a meeting of traders, importers and exporters here at chamber house on Wednesday.

Engr Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president and Junaid Altaf vice president of the chamber and others were present in the meeting.

The participants identified bottlenecks in the way of Pak-Afghan mutual trade as well as central Asian Republic (CARs) countries and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

It was agreed the proposed recommendations would be sent to diplomatic missions of CARs countries, besides relevant authorities and institutions in order to remove the obstacle impeding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the regional countries.

Bilour urged Pakistan and Kabul to review policies to ensure smooth trade between the two neighbouring countries as well as regional trade.

He was of the view that the business community, especially exporters and importers have faced enormous difficulties while doing trade with Afghanistan and rest of the regional countries, emphasizing their resolution on priority basis.

SCCI chief said that the Pak-Afghan bilateral trade volume can be further improved along with doing transit trade via Afghanistan to regional states, if all hurdles should be removed amicably.

He highly appreciated reduction in ratio of tariffs, duties and taxes by both Pakistan and Afghanistan on some import and export items, urged that Islamabad and Kabul to bring reduction in rates of tariffs, taxes and RDs on other items as well so that can help to achieve the set target of bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries and also boost up the regional trade.

The chamber president on the occasion, also urged the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement � ATTA should be signed in light of proposals, which was given by the business community during the consultation process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Chamber Commerce All Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

PM announces to launch 3G, 4G internet services in ..

4 minutes ago

Parwa police seize huge cache of illegal arms from ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 48 lives, infects 1,772 more in la ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA, 'Theater Wallay' join hands to conduct theat ..

2 minutes ago

Japan plans mass virus jabs before Olympics: repor ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie makes surprise Thaila ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.