SCCI, CECOS Ink MoU To Promote Industries-academia Linkages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar have entered into an agreement to promote industries-academia linkages as well as launch joint research, and technical skill training programmes

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and CECOS University IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar Vice Chancellor, Dr Naseer Ahmad during a ceremony held at the chamber's house, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The chamber's advisor council member Dr Khalid Khan, Secretary General, Sajjad Aziz, Manager Career Development Centre, CECOS University Peshawar Shahid Ali and Manager Imad Javed and others were present during the event.

Ishaq described MoU as a welcoming step to strengthen industries-academia linkages. He stressed the need for pragmatic steps for the promotion of entrepreneurship.

He viewed that highly-qualified educated youth despite having unmatched skills, were facing hardships in availing jobs.

Joblessness is the major issue, which can be addressed by a joint collaboration of industries and academia, the SCCI chief said.

He said the chamber has initiated a process of signing memorandum of understandings with universities and MoUs were so far signed with many varsities.

Ishaq on the occasion urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to review the current curricula and to take proactive steps to make them on modern lines.

He said there are vast potentials, especially in mining, marble sectors which have yet not tapped efficiently.

If these natural deposits were utilized properly to generate economic and trade activities, consequently employment opportunities would be generated in the province.

The SCCI chief acknowledged that there were some weaknesses and negligence on our part, which needed to be removed.

He blamed that 'flawed' policies gave birth to a host of issues in the country, calling for resolving all issues with collective efforts.

Earlier, CECOS Vice Chancellor Dr Naseer Ahmad also spoke on the occasion and elaborated about various educational and research �based projects that have been initiated by the varsity.

Dr Naseer termed the MOU as a milestone initiative, which can help to boost mutual cooperation and industries-academia linkage.

