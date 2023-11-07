SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq asked the private airliners to take further steps to facilitate the business community at an optimal level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq asked the private airliners to take further steps to facilitate the business community at an optimal level.

The SCCI chief said the private airlines should introduce schemes and incentives and facilitation to the business community under corporate social responsibility so that will assist to further build up the image and public trust of airlines but also bring these good initiatives before the public.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during a meeting with senior sales officer of Emirates Airline International Faraz Ahmad and Sales Executive Azam Jan here at the Chamber’s House here Tuesday.

Vice President SCCI, Ijaz Khan Afridi, senior member Fazl Muqeem and Secretary General SCCI Sajjad Aziz were present in the meeting.

Both sides on the occasion agreed to take joint initiatives for facilitating the business community and offer them special incentives.

Fuad Ishaq emphasized that there was dire need that SCCI and Emirates airline should initiate joint measures to provide facilities and incentives and other special steps under corporate social responsibility.

The Chamber President suggested the introduction of special loyalty cards and display of the joint logo of SCCI and Emirates Airlines at public and private educational institutions.

He said our topmost priority is to make efforts for provision of maximum facilities to the business community, ease of doing businesses and removal of irritants/difficulty for smooth promotion of businesses, trade and industries in the province.

Fuad Ishaq asked the Emirates Airline should outreach to all members of the chamber and general public so that they will fully benefit from schemes and customers-friendly initiatives.

He assured that the SCCI would extend full cooperation in this regard.

Later, senior officials of the Emirates Airline agreed with the proposals of the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and assured that all these suggestions would be taken up with high-level at the airline and to ensure further facilitates and incentives to SCCI members in the light of these recommendations.

