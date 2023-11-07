Open Menu

SCCI Chief Asks Airliners To Take Steps To Facilitate Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 05:35 PM

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq asked the private airliners to take further steps to facilitate the business community at an optimal level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq asked the private airliners to take further steps to facilitate the business community at an optimal level.

The SCCI chief said the private airlines should introduce schemes and incentives and facilitation to the business community under corporate social responsibility so that will assist to further build up the image and public trust of airlines but also bring these good initiatives before the public.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during a meeting with senior sales officer of Emirates Airline International Faraz Ahmad and Sales Executive Azam Jan here at the Chamber’s House here Tuesday.

Vice President SCCI, Ijaz Khan Afridi, senior member Fazl Muqeem and Secretary General SCCI Sajjad Aziz were present in the meeting.

Both sides on the occasion agreed to take joint initiatives for facilitating the business community and offer them special incentives.

Fuad Ishaq emphasized that there was dire need that SCCI and Emirates airline should initiate joint measures to provide facilities and incentives and other special steps under corporate social responsibility.

The Chamber President suggested the introduction of special loyalty cards and display of the joint logo of SCCI and Emirates Airlines at public and private educational institutions.

He said our topmost priority is to make efforts for provision of maximum facilities to the business community, ease of doing businesses and removal of irritants/difficulty for smooth promotion of businesses, trade and industries in the province.

Fuad Ishaq asked the Emirates Airline should outreach to all members of the chamber and general public so that they will fully benefit from schemes and customers-friendly initiatives.

He assured that the SCCI would extend full cooperation in this regard.

Later, senior officials of the Emirates Airline agreed with the proposals of the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and assured that all these suggestions would be taken up with high-level at the airline and to ensure further facilitates and incentives to SCCI members in the light of these recommendations.

APP/ash/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Chamber Commerce Afridi All From Industry

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

2 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

56 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

1 hour ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

3 hours ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

4 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

4 hours ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business