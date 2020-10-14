SCCI chief invites Belgians to invest in KP potential sectors

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has invited the Belgians investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, mines and mineral, gemstones, tourism, agriculture sectors along with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has invited the Belgians investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, mines and mineral, gemstones, tourism, agriculture sectors along with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that huge potential was available for foreign investors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour and Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Philippe Bronchain held a meeting here in the Chamber House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various prospects to enhance bilateral trade, investment and joint ventures between Belgium and Pakistan.

On the occasion, both sides agreed that the SCCI and Brussels Chamber of Commerce and Industry were ready to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), besides bringing the business community of both countries close to each other.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president, Junaid Altaf vice president of the chamber, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents of the SCCI Haji Muhammad Afzal, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, members of the chamber executive committee, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Kamran Zeb, Muhamamd Tariqa, Waqar Ahmad, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Shafiq Afridi, Sanaullah, The Embassy of Belgium in Islamabad, Trade Commissioner, Abid Hussain and other members were present in the meeting.

Philippe Bronchain while speaking on the occasion said that his country was interested in making investments in Pakistan, as it was a potential country for business and investment activities. He said that he would play constructive role in building a strong image of Pakistan in his country.

SCCI chief thanked Belgium for extending generous financial support during natural disasters in Pakistan.

The SCCI president stressed the need for establishment of business to business contacts, holding joint trade exhibitions, exchange of trade delegations and simplifying the process of business and tourists visas for Pakistanis.

Philippe Bronchain agreed with the recommendations and proposals of the SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and members of the business community and stressed the need for further bolstering mutual trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, Faiz Muhammad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Kamran Zeb, Shafiq Afridi and others also spoke on the occasion and presented a number of suggestions and proposals for further strengthening of bilateral trade.

Earlier, in his address, Embassy of Belgium Trade Commissioner Abid Husain highlighted the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium and potential sectors for enhancing economic and trade relations between both countries.